The crew at HUB International in Victoria can look after all of your personal and commercial insurance needs. HUB was recently voted Best Insurance Provider in the 2019 Best of the Coty readers survey.

When you need it most: Modern insurance matches today’s risks

From cyber hacking to a natural disaster, the right plan will make recovery easier

Insurance is one of those things you often don’t think about until you need it.

However, as the world around us – and the inherent related risks – evolve, so too do the options for coverage.

Cyber attacks, for example, can strike individuals or businesses without warning.

“People haven’t thought so much about cyber risk exposure coverage,” says Bonnie Dawson, branch manager for HUB International Victoria. “With everybody having a smartphone or tablet, you could be hacked and have all your personal information stolen.”

HUB offers cyber insurance designed to cover expenses related to restoring systems and recovering data after a commercial network breach, or personal identity theft.

Beyond cyber attacks, the right insurance coverage can offer peace of mind in various ways:

Innovative earthquake coverage: Knowing that a natural disaster could strike the Capital Region at any time, earthquake coverage has become more prevalent. But for some people the deductible cost – usually 10 per cent of the building’s value – is prohibitive. In response, HUB created an industry-leading earthquake deductible buydown policy you pay annually, rather than having to pay it all up front should disaster strike. “Too many people were saying, ‘I can’t afford the deductible,’” Dawson says. “This buydown product helps ensure people will not be financially ruined or unable to meet that obligation if there was a major event.” And many people are not aware that there is no government disaster funding where an insurance product is available.

You’re supported in a crisis: HUB is experienced in disaster relief – their work when the fires hit the Williams Lake area in 2017 and Fort McMurray the year before offer good examples. “During the fires and evacuations in the Interior, HUB set up disaster relief checkpoints to help people,” Dawson says. “We had insurance partners on site to write them an emergency living expense cheque right there. People with policies in place received money quickly – it gave them some peace of mind in a very stressful time when they didn’t even know if their homes were standing or burned to the ground.”

Insulated from the effects of international events: Global events with catastrophic losses affect insurance rates worldwide, from the earthquakes in Christchurch, New Zealand to the devastating tsunami in Indonesia. As such, being insured by a larger company has its advantages, Dawson notes. “We have the ability to get creative and offer products and get the backing to cover them, North America-wide. It allows us to create these policies and programs at an affordable price.”

Long history of helping Victoria residents

With 50-plus employees in Victoria and backed by a 46-year history of providing insurance in the city, the team at HUB are well-equipped to help you safeguard your assets and other important elements in your life. Drop in to their office at 2640 Douglas St. for a chat about any of their products. You can find even more information on the HUB Facebook page.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Giving thanks for life: Recognizing our hospitals’ Caring Spirits

Just Posted

Aggressive doe chases Oak Bay woman and her dog

Deer in Oak Bay don’t fear people, conservation officer says

Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

Several sightings Sunday near Hampton Park

More than 500 homes without power in Central Saanich

A downed wire caused the outage at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday

Suicide rate three times higher among Indigenous population

Figures appear in a new report from Statistics Canada

Eats and Beats at the Beach part of summer-long celebration at Esquimalt Lagoon

Food and musical offerings create great times in Colwood

VIDEO: 2019 Bed Races on Beacon puts competitors ‘bed to bed’

Second annual fundraiser raises thousands for Saanich Peninsula youth clinic

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

McCartney first recorded “Blackbird” for The Beatles’ 1968 White Album

Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has reportedly signed with the LA Clippers

VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues

Rogers said that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Most Read