When you need it most: Modern insurance matches today’s risks

Insurance is one of those things you often don’t think about until you need it.

However, as the world around us – and the inherent related risks – evolve, so too do the options for coverage.

Cyber attacks, for example, can strike individuals or businesses without warning.

“People haven’t thought so much about cyber risk exposure coverage,” says Bonnie Dawson, branch manager for HUB International Victoria. “With everybody having a smartphone or tablet, you could be hacked and have all your personal information stolen.”

HUB offers cyber insurance designed to cover expenses related to restoring systems and recovering data after a commercial network breach, or personal identity theft.

Beyond cyber attacks, the right insurance coverage can offer peace of mind in various ways:

Innovative earthquake coverage: Knowing that a natural disaster could strike the Capital Region at any time, earthquake coverage has become more prevalent. But for some people the deductible cost – usually 10 per cent of the building’s value – is prohibitive. In response, HUB created an industry-leading earthquake deductible buydown policy you pay annually, rather than having to pay it all up front should disaster strike. “Too many people were saying, ‘I can’t afford the deductible,’” Dawson says. “This buydown product helps ensure people will not be financially ruined or unable to meet that obligation if there was a major event.” And many people are not aware that there is no government disaster funding where an insurance product is available.

You’re supported in a crisis: HUB is experienced in disaster relief – their work when the fires hit the Williams Lake area in 2017 and Fort McMurray the year before offer good examples. “During the fires and evacuations in the Interior, HUB set up disaster relief checkpoints to help people,” Dawson says. “We had insurance partners on site to write them an emergency living expense cheque right there. People with policies in place received money quickly – it gave them some peace of mind in a very stressful time when they didn’t even know if their homes were standing or burned to the ground.”

Insulated from the effects of international events: Global events with catastrophic losses affect insurance rates worldwide, from the earthquakes in Christchurch, New Zealand to the devastating tsunami in Indonesia. As such, being insured by a larger company has its advantages, Dawson notes. “We have the ability to get creative and offer products and get the backing to cover them, North America-wide. It allows us to create these policies and programs at an affordable price.”

Long history of helping Victoria residents

With 50-plus employees in Victoria and backed by a 46-year history of providing insurance in the city, the team at HUB are well-equipped to help you safeguard your assets and other important elements in your life. Drop in to their office at 2640 Douglas St. for a chat about any of their products. You can find even more information on the HUB Facebook page.