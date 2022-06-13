Why are energy-efficient picture windows gaining momentum in Victoria?

Window replacement is a perfect home renovation project in Victoria, and picture windows have gained momentum as one of the most demanded units.

It is no secret that new windows add value to your house, improving its exterior and comfort. More and more homeowners in Victoria consider window replacement as their next home renovation project to rake high ROIs.

And with such a trend in place, picture windows are among the top options homeowners consider getting for their houses. Curious why? Keep reading!

If you have not heard of these units before, let us briefly give you a definition. Picture windows are non-operable units that homeowners usually install in living rooms for clear views outside and increased energy efficiency. These windows feature a huge glass area and perfectly blend with almost any home exterior and interior.

Picture Windows: Pros & Cons

Here’s a summary about the pros and cons of picture windows and why Victoria homeowners prefer this window style the most when considering home improvements in 2022.

Picture Windows – Pros:

The best energy-efficiency rating. Since energy efficiency is the number one concern for many homeowners, they tend to install the top units in terms of thermal performance. Picture windows are non-operable windows, and if you also buy Energy Star-rated triple-pane units, it guarantees a significant drop in your energy bills.

Thanks to the huge glass area and lack of other window parts such as handles or rails, picture windows provide the best views of outdoor scenery.

Thanks to the huge glass area and lack of other window parts such as handles or rails, picture windows provide the best views of outdoor scenery. Maximum natural light. These units will be your best bet if you strive to get more daylight coming to your space.

Picture Windows – Cons:

Higher price tag. Window replacement can not be cheap, but some window models are more affordable than others. In the case of picture windows – they come from the top tier segment due to the endless number of benefits they bring to your house. So if you’re tight on budget, this window style might not be that wallet-friendly.

DIY is not an option here; you would definitely need to hire a professional window installer to do the job.

Takeaway

Window replacement is a perfect home renovation project in Victoria, and picture windows have gained momentum as one of the most demanded units. Increased energy efficiency, boost in home value, and elegant look are only some of the benefits you get when installing these units as your new replacement windows.

