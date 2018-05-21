Considering a home purchase? Start by meeting with your lender or mortgage broker, advise Victoria realtors Sophia Briggs and Nancy Stratton.

Why mortgage pre-approval is the first step to shopping for real estate

Avoid unwanted surprises by getting your finances in order early!

With home buyers continuing to face a competitive real estate market throughout Victoria, it pays to get your finances in order before you find your dream home.

Because buyers are competing for limited properties, having financing approved will allow you to make an offer with confidence that you are on equal footing with other prospective buyers, explain Victoria’s Sophia Briggs and Nancy Stratton, Realtors with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“The last thing we want is to have a client find the exact home they’ve been looking for, only to lose it due to delays with their financing,” Briggs says.

“A lot of people think getting a mortgage is simple, but there can be challenges. It’s really important to sit down with the experts and talk finances.”

The first step is a visit to your mortgage broker or lender.

This is crucial, especially if you’re entering the real estate market for the first time, or upgrading to a new property.

Recent government changes to the lending stress test have reduced the amount homeowners may qualify for, Stratton explains.

Others may have challenges with credit that need to be addressed before they secure mortgage approval – either because they haven’t built up enough of a credit history or due to missed payments, for example. Another recent change has phone companies reporting to the credit bureaus now, so it’s essential to stay up-to-date on those payments to protect your credit.

Both lack of credit and poor credit can be addressed, but awareness and a plan of action begins with your broker or lender.

In applying for a mortgage, your debt load will also be assessed. Together a couple may bring in $100,000 per year, for example, but if they each have car payments and credit card debt, that will impact the amount they will qualify to borrow.

Have your information in order

Call ahead to confirm what information you’ll need to present, but a good rule of thumb is your last two income tax returns and recent pay stubs, in addition to proof of downpayment, Briggs says.

“Many parents today are helping children with their downpayment, which is a wonderful way for first-time buyers to get into the market, but the lender will require proof the money is in either their account or their children’s account.”

First-time buyers are also permitted to withdraw up to $25,000 per person from their RRSPs for a downpayment, meaning up to $50,000 per couple is available, Stratton notes.

Purchasing a home, whether it’s your first or your fifth, is an exciting time. Avoid disappointment by arranging financing before you shop!

RELATED READING: 7 simple, inexpensive ways to get your home ready to list

Comments are closed

Previous story
Phillips puts some pop in local soda market

Just Posted

Victoria Day Parade returns to celebrate 120 years

F18 Hornets to honour #HumboldtStrong with first ever fly past, kicking off parade

Preserving Victoria’s character buildings costly, but worth it

Pemberton and Son recognized for heritage preservation of Promis Block

Comics through the years at Sidney Museum

Exhibit showcases the golden age of comics to the present

Sidney fundraiser helping kids fight diabetes

Nicola Politano organizing May 26 dance at the air cadet hall

‘ALR golf courses should return to farming,’ says ex-ALC chair Frank Leonard

Former mayor says Saanich could appeal Cedar Hill Golf Course application

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Friends and family playing huge role in search for Vancouver Island man

Volunteers from the public join forces with SAR crews

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Watch: Saved from highway harm, ducklings waddle into Swan Lake

Saanich Pound rescue, release ducklings in cute video

New bike rental service rolls into Saanich

TapBike available at a few spots around region, including the Days Inn and Howard Johnson in Saanich

Central Vancouver Island man dies in single-vehicle collision

Pickup truck with three occupants went off the road near Port Alberni

UPDATED: Majority of flood evacuees in Kootenay-Boundary allowed to return home

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

Most Read