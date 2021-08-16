Win your dream home – and help BC’s kids

One of this year’s Grand Prize options is a $2.9 million Dream Home package in South Surrey, featuring this 5,975 sq. ft. home in beautiful Morgan Creek.

When you get your tickets for the 2021 Dream Lottery, you’re not just getting in over 3,100 prize draws. You’re also helping BC Children’s Hospital Foundation (BCCHF) in its quest to conquer childhood illnesses.

“Our hospital is home to world-leading experts, and a large reason for this is due to the significant amount of resources we put towards research,” says Akash Rattan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, BCCHF.

Every year, BC Children’s Hospital treats over 96,000 kids, many of them battling debilitating diseases and chronic conditions. Research is critical to overcoming these illnesses.

“Dream Lottery funds go directly towards innovative research, which leads to new medical solutions to treat B.C.’s sick and injured children,” says Rattan. “Thank you to all of our Dream Lottery participants for your continued support.”

And, of course, every ticket purchased will be entered into this year’s prize draws, including the Grand Prize Draw and 51 Early Bird Draws – and every ticket ordered early will be entered into Bonus Draws to win cars, gift cards, or cash.

The 2021 Grand Prize Draw will give this year’s biggest winner the choice of one of eight amazing options, including Dream Home packages in South Surrey (in Morgan Creek, worth over $2.9 million), a sub-penthouse condo in Vancouver (COCO Oakridge), Vancouver Island (downtown Victoria or Crown Isle in Courtenay), or the Okanagan (lake view homes in Kelowna or Penticton). Or, there’s the biggest cash option in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery history – $2,300,000 tax-free!

In total, there are over 3,100 prizes up for grabs in the 2021 Dream Lottery, worth over $4 million total. And, you can win even more if you get your tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and the 50/50 PLUS.

The 50/50 jackpot is once again on a record-breaking pace. The last Children’s Hospital Lottery 50/50 jackpot topped $2.1 million, and this year’s could be even bigger! (Winner takes half.)

Get your 2021 Dream Lottery tickets online at bcchildren.com or by phone at 604-536-2941 (or toll-free at 1-888-888-1567), or in-person at London Drugs or Save-On-Foods. Order early and you’ll be automatically entered into the $30,000 Appreciation Reward Draw (Deadline: Midnight, Friday, August 20), the $34,000 End of Summer Bonus (Deadline: Midnight, Friday, Sept. 3), and the $38,000 Fall Bonus Draw (Deadline: Midnight, Friday, Sept. 17).