Win your Dream Home, Help BC’s Kids

What does your Dream Home look like?

It could be a massive house in the suburbs, custom-built and filled with luxurious fixings… or a beach retreat with ‘Smart Home’ technology, outdoor living spaces, and a natural setting of sun, sea, and sand… or it could be a home in the Okanagan, with wineries, golf course, and long summer nights surrounding you… it could be a Vancouver Island paradise or a stylish downtown condo in the British Columbia capital… or it could be a townhome at False Creek, right on the doorstep of Vancouver’s downtown, with a hot new Audi and tons of cash…

Well, with the 2020 Dream Lottery, you could win your choice!

“This year’s eight grand prize packages are dreamier than ever,” says Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital lottery celebrity spokesperson. “The grand prize winner can pick $2.2 million tax-free cash or one of seven spectacular prize home packages. The gorgeous furnished 6,255 sq. ft. prize home located in South Surrey has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, an oversized double car garage and it comes with $25,000 cash. The total prize package is worth over $2.8 million!”

There are over 3,100 prizes to win this year, worth over $4 million total. There’s also two extra games – the 50/50 PLUS jackpot, which could grow to a max of $2.2 million total, and the Daily Cash PLUS, with 102 draws and $335,000 in cash prizes.

Plus, your tickets support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation – by purchasing a lottery ticket, you’re helping to shape the future of child health.

More than 93,000 kids count on the care at BC Children’s Hospital every year and over a million count on the hospital for care they can’t get anywhere else – BC Children’s Hospital serves the largest geographic region of any children’s hospital in North America.

Your support gets research projects off the ground, allows external grand funding to be secured, and ultimate helps transform care.

“If there is anything this new health landscape has brought to the forefront of our minds, it’s the importance of innovative research in discovering new treatments that will help provide a healthier future for children,” said Teri Nicholas, president & CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“The support that Dream Lottery generates can help advance research that will help transform health care for kids across B.C. Our research team is committed to pioneering world-leading research on treatments and cures for the thousands of children who receive care from the hospital each year.”

Say ‘yes’ to BC Children’s Hospital. Help kids shine.

***

You can order your Choices Lottery tickets at bcchildren.com – and if you order before Midnight, Friday, September 4, you’ll be automatically entered into the End of Summer Bonus and Fall Bonus draws, plus the Early Bird draw, to win $350,000 in prizes!

Tickets start at 3 for $100, 6 for $175, 9 for $250, and 20 for $500.

PhilanthropyReal estate