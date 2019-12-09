The Winter Afternoon Tea menu at Victoria’s Pendray Inn and Tea House features TWG Tea, flourless chocolate cake with candy cane topping, profiteroles with chai caramel sauce, and more.

Winter Afternoon Tea celebrates holiday season with warm spices

The holidays are steeped in heritage and culture at the Pendray Inn and Tea House on Victoria’s scenic Inner Harbour.

Now through Feb. 29, 2020, guests staying in one of the inn’s immaculately appointed Victorian-era rooms or passersby drawn in by the classic Christmas tree and decorations can celebrate the season with an enchanting Winter Afternoon Tea.

Sales and Marketing Manager Julia Canton says the seasonal offerings created by their talented chef – soup, tea sandwiches, freshly-baked scones and pastries – are available as a set $58 menu or a la carte.

Returning favourites include roasted butternut squash soup with maple creme fraiche, roasted turkey, cranberry and dijon tea sandwiches, scones served with holiday-spiced, Devonshire-style clotted cream, spiced pumpkin tarts, and more.

New to the dessert section of the menu this year are a flourless chocolate cake with candy cane topping and profiteroles with chai caramel sauce infused with tea.

Of course, tea makes an appearance in more than the caramel sauce. True to the quintessential English custom, the Winter Afternoon Tea includes premium TWG Tea served in delicate china.

The Pendray Tea House, Canton added, is the only establishment on Vancouver Island that serves TWG Tea, a Singapore-based purveyor of over 1,000 single-estate, fine harvest teas and exclusive holiday blends.

For families with children, she said, the Pendray Tea House offers a children’s menu with familiar flavours, such as a sweet tea sandwich made with Nutella.

“And if you don’t want to have tea but you want to see the historic manor, which was formerly known as the Gatsby Mansion, you can come in for a tour, cookies and hot chocolate in the drawing room.”

The Pendray Tea House – a window into the late 19th-century with its rich wood accents, original stained glass windows and antique furnishings – is open seven days a week at 309 Belleville St. in Victoria. Afternoon Tea is served Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reserve a table online by visiting opentable.com. Reservations are highly recommended.

For more information call the Pendray Inn and Tea House at 250-388-3892 or email info@pendrayinnandteahouse.com.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Dad-to-be crushed by race car survives thanks to his ‘angels’ at VGH

Just Posted

UPDATED: Man arrested on Richmond Avenue after standoff with police following ‘serious assault’

Police were called early Sunday morning following an assault in the building

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

320 years since the ‘Big One’ doesn’t mean it’s overdue: Canada Research Chair

‘It could happen today, tomorrow or 100 years from now’

New Stats Canada survey confirms cash value of master’s degree

Holders of master’s degrees earn up to $21,000 more than undergraduate degree holders

Santa, West Shore firefighters team up to fill the sleigh for the food bank

Santa makes annual visits Dec. 14, 15, 22 and 24 across the West Shore

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Most Read