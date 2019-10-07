You can help ensure that no child gets left behind

After benefiting from a United Way-funded program that supported her reading skills, Nadine loves reading so much that she wants to teach other children how to read when she gets older.

Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders. But here in BC, 1 in 4 children are not school-ready when they enter grade 1. Why is this important?

Because early development – from childhood to young adulthood – is a strong predictor of future success. When kids grow up emotionally and socially healthy, it carves the way for a brighter future, benefiting our entire community.

“When I learned that my daughter, Nadine, was reading at a pre-K level in grade 2, it felt like a punch to the gut. I’m a single mother of four kids….I was so busy I didn’t realize she was floating under the radar,” said Jayce, Nadine’s mother.

A child like Nadine who starts school without the skills required to succeed may never catch up.

Children who are kindergarten ready are more likely to have a foundation that supports future learning and better health. Students who are proficient in reading in the third grade are more likely to graduate from high school. Students who graduate high school are less likely to experience poverty, receive public assistance, or become involved in the criminal justice system.

Fortunately, a United Way-funded program gave Nadine the boost she needed to catch up. Now she’s on the road to success. In fact, she loves reading so much that she wants to teach other children how to read when she gets older.

When you give to United Way Greater Victoria you are helping local kids grow up to be their very best. Your donations to United Way are invested in programs and projects that will prepare children for kindergarten and give them a safe place to go after school to play, learn, and just be a kid. United Way invests in early education, mentoring, counselling, out-of-school programs, and mental health supports to help put local kids on a path to succeed in school and in life.

Help solve the #UNIGNORABLE social issue of education inequality. Donate today.