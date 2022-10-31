You can help seniors with a gift of food and social connection

More Than Meals delivers 50,000 meals a year for seniors in the region, providing both nutritious meals to people in their own homes and social connection. Photo courtesy United Way Southern Vancouver Island

Did you know that Greater Victoria has one of the country’s highest proportions of seniors over the age of 65? Many local older adults and elders experience extreme loneliness, malnutrition, mobility issues and limited income. The last few years have amplified these challenges: social interactions with friends and family, grocery shopping, in-person doctor’s appointments, and outdoor activities have become limited. The result is increased isolation, depression and anxiety, as well as food insecurity.

Together with donors like you and with support from local businesses, United Way Southern Vancouver Island (UWSVI) has been able to help isolated seniors through the More than Meals program. Since its launch in May 2020, More Than Meals has grown from delivering 200 meals a week to 50,000 meals a year for seniors in the region. It provides not only nutritious meals to people in their own homes but also social connection. But the needs of seniors in the community remain high.

“My husband of 60 years passed away. I am on my own, and I know I am going to get a decent meal and don’t have to hit the peanut butter jar again,” says Anne, one of the seniors involved In the More Than Meals program.

For Anne, who also serves as a volunteer Board member with James Bay New Horizons, the More Than Meals program offers invaluable nutritional and emotional support to many seniors living in the James Bay neighbourhood.“I know some people are hard-pressed to find whether they are going to pay the rent, buy their meds or get a decent grocery bill this week and you shouldn’t have to make this kind of decision at our advanced years. It’s almost like seniors get put on the back burners and forgotten about.”

More than Meals is just one of the community-based programs funded by United Way Southern Vancouver Island that provides support for seniors, helping them maintain independence and connection. The program’s success depends on donations and volunteers delivering the meals and critical social visits to vulnerable seniors.

Please make a gift today and support our seniors at uwsvi.ca/isolated-seniors/donate

Community