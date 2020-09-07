Your home’s exterior is the ultimate combination of form and function, a complete system whose various components need to work together to work.

Your dream renovation from the outside in

Function matters: Exterior home renovations are about more than good looks

The home of your dreams starts on the outside.

But while you might tackle a fresh coat of paint in the bedroom or updating the baseboard trim in the dining room, when it comes to updating your home’s exterior, it’s a job best left to the professionals.

Why? Your home’s exterior is the ultimate combination of form and function, a complete system whose various components need to work together to … work.

Yes, you want it to reflect your style, ideally with a low-maintenance finish that will continue looking its best for years to come, but its key purpose is to protect the home’s systems.

“Your home’s systems start right at the roof and work their way down, integrating key components like gutters, soffits, windows, rain screen and more,” explains Srdjo Djurkovic, project leader withMAC Renovations.

That’s why, when undertaking an exterior renovation, the MAC team looks beyond that new addition or modernized entry to less glamorous, but essential details such as downspouts and drainage, to ensure the home’s systems are working as well as they should. Doors and windows have also come a long way over the years., not only in design trends but in their insulation capabilities.

“With a lot of these older homes, different codes were in place, so they didn’t need rain screens or double flashing on windows that are now standard,” Djurkovic says. “Anything that we do, we bring it up to today’s code.”

When renovations are undertaken on older homes, it’s essential to upgrade the underlying systems, to ensure the elements stay outside, where they’re supposed to be. But choosing the right products also ensures your renovation will look great for years with minimal upkeep.

A little design inspiration

When it comes to designing your exterior renovation, a professional eye in the planning process will ensure the look you achieve is the look you want.

“Sometimes people have an idea and they really need a designer, especially when changes are happening to the building exterior. We can work with them to ensure they get the design they really want,” Sdjo notes. “It’s a small cost but can make a big difference – you want to do it once, and do it right so that it lasts.”

Today’s versatile products such as Hardi Board often replace traditional wood or shake siding, eliminating the frequent upkeep required with painted or stained materials.

“We live on the West Coast and we get a lot of rain and wind. These new materials are rated for 35 years,” Sdjo notes.

For those who appreciate a sleeker, more modern look, aluminum panelling is another hard-wearing material designed to withstand the elements.

Djurkovic recalls a recent renovation that combines shingle, panel and board-and-batten, all done in Hardi products, with fascias and gable ends wrapped in aluminum to last years with minimal maintenance. The oyster-white home colour is complemented by black-framed windows, while a natural timber entrance provides a natural design feature and focal point. The end result? A beautiful West Coast home that will look as good as it works for years to come!

Ready to consult the pros about creating the home you’ll love today, and tomorrow? Visit macreno.com.

Home ImprovementRenovations

Previous story
Time to savour a sweet-tart home-grown harvest!

Just Posted

VicPD launches open online platform in effort to be more transparent

Open VicPD contains quarterly updates, crime maps, community surveys

Rentable medical equipment available at Mount Newton Centre’s loan cupboard

Aim of service is to get equipment in the hands of those who need it ‘so they can go home’

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

PHOTOS: Smooth sailing at Metchosin’s Pedder Bay marina

Visitors seen stand-up paddle boarding, catching fish and tanning Sunday

FOUND: VicPD safely locate high-risk missing teen last seen on Aug. 30

16-year-old found by City of Victoria bylaw officers

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Most Read