Your dream renovation from the outside in

The home of your dreams starts on the outside.

But while you might tackle a fresh coat of paint in the bedroom or updating the baseboard trim in the dining room, when it comes to updating your home’s exterior, it’s a job best left to the professionals.

Why? Your home’s exterior is the ultimate combination of form and function, a complete system whose various components need to work together to … work.

Yes, you want it to reflect your style, ideally with a low-maintenance finish that will continue looking its best for years to come, but its key purpose is to protect the home’s systems.

“Your home’s systems start right at the roof and work their way down, integrating key components like gutters, soffits, windows, rain screen and more,” explains Srdjo Djurkovic, project leader withMAC Renovations.

That’s why, when undertaking an exterior renovation, the MAC team looks beyond that new addition or modernized entry to less glamorous, but essential details such as downspouts and drainage, to ensure the home’s systems are working as well as they should. Doors and windows have also come a long way over the years., not only in design trends but in their insulation capabilities.

“With a lot of these older homes, different codes were in place, so they didn’t need rain screens or double flashing on windows that are now standard,” Djurkovic says. “Anything that we do, we bring it up to today’s code.”

When renovations are undertaken on older homes, it’s essential to upgrade the underlying systems, to ensure the elements stay outside, where they’re supposed to be. But choosing the right products also ensures your renovation will look great for years with minimal upkeep.

A little design inspiration

When it comes to designing your exterior renovation, a professional eye in the planning process will ensure the look you achieve is the look you want.

“Sometimes people have an idea and they really need a designer, especially when changes are happening to the building exterior. We can work with them to ensure they get the design they really want,” Sdjo notes. “It’s a small cost but can make a big difference – you want to do it once, and do it right so that it lasts.”

Today’s versatile products such as Hardi Board often replace traditional wood or shake siding, eliminating the frequent upkeep required with painted or stained materials.

“We live on the West Coast and we get a lot of rain and wind. These new materials are rated for 35 years,” Sdjo notes.

For those who appreciate a sleeker, more modern look, aluminum panelling is another hard-wearing material designed to withstand the elements.

Djurkovic recalls a recent renovation that combines shingle, panel and board-and-batten, all done in Hardi products, with fascias and gable ends wrapped in aluminum to last years with minimal maintenance. The oyster-white home colour is complemented by black-framed windows, while a natural timber entrance provides a natural design feature and focal point. The end result? A beautiful West Coast home that will look as good as it works for years to come!

