The long awaited South Latoria community in Royal Bay, will soon be available for pre-sale.

The long awaited South Latoria community in Royal Bay, will soon be available for pre-sale.

Your first look at GableCraft Homes newest neighbourhood in Royal Bay!

Get a sneak peek at the South Latoria Grand Opening , April 29 + 30 in Colwood

The seaside community of Royal Bay is growing again! The long awaited South Latoria community will soon be available for pre-sale and it’s promising to be just as desirable – if not more so – than earlier neighbourhoods in the area.

South Latoria will share many of the popular qualities of surrounding neighbourhoods, including a central location close to The Commons Retail Village, Meadow Park, the future Royal Bay elementary school and, of course, Royal Bay Beach.

Like the homes in earlier phases, homebuyers will find several design options including three or four bedroom models as well as opportunities to add a suite as a Mortgage Helper. Flexible layouts will be easily adapted to the needs of young couples, growing families and retirees alike. But you’ll also find unique features at South Latoria – including some stand-out qualities you won’t want to miss!

Greener homes mean healthier, safer communities for everyone

South Latoria is both the next step for the Royal Bay community and a reflection of Gablecrafts’ continued commitment as a Green Builder. The homes are designed with the future in mind, with modern technology that allows for greater energy efficiency and water conservation, while ensuring the best indoor air quality and reducing their impact on the environment.

All of the new South Latoria homes will be built solar-ready, allowing you to easily convert to a fully solar, sustainable home. Homeowners can also look forward to Energy Star-rated appliances and sophisticated, low-flow shower heads, faucets and toilets.

Have a say in design and make your home your own

Boasting beautiful, contemporary architecture and both of Gablecrafts’ popular lane and front-garage home styles, the homes are yours to style: register today so you can have a direct say in specific design elements and ensure your new home is curated to your personal preferences.

Get your first look at the new Colwood neighbourhood at the South Latoria Grand Opening, April 29 and 30 – register online here to receive your invitation closer to the big day and get the latest news on the project.

Find your dream home today

Can’t wait to move? Townhomes and single-family homes are available at The Coral and in the Meadows neighbourhood, but act fast – homes are limited and selling fast.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make the vibrant community of Royal Bay your family’s new home! Visit Gablecraft’s HomeStore at 394 Tradewinds Ave. or call Tanya Zakkour at 250-508-2270 or Brendan Wilkinson at 250-713-7770 to schedule a visit.

Learn more about Gablecraft Homes here, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Click below to learn more about The Coral townhomes and the Meadows neighbourhood:

Family-friendly + convenient seaside living: Why Royal Bay homes are in high demand!

Dreaming of seaside living in Colwood’s Royal Bay? Single-family homes are available now, but going fast!

Real estate

Most Read

Previous story
Overcoming Indigenous Barriers to Cancer Care Benefits Us All

Just Posted

Eunice Charles (left) and Weyla Chipps-Roy have travelled as far afield as Rotterdam in the Netherlands during their journey to work as deckhands in the marine industry. (Courtesy of Weyla Chipps-Roy)
Scia’new pair excited by ‘really cool’ job after training to be deckhands

Greater Victoria Velodrome Association president Matt Powell said the club is aiming to increase awareness in the cycling community of what it has to offer, and is hosting an open house at their track in Colwood April 9. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘A great place to learn’: West Shore velodrome hosting spring open house

Crews from Sidney, Central Saanich and North Saanich fire departments douse a Sidney structure fire early Sunday (March 26) morning. (Sidney fire/Twitter)
Cause under investigation after early morning Sidney structure fire

A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
Search continues for Victoria’s Michael Dunahee 32 years later

Pop-up banner image