Your first look at GableCraft Homes newest neighbourhood in Royal Bay!

The long awaited South Latoria community in Royal Bay, will soon be available for pre-sale.

The seaside community of Royal Bay is growing again! The long awaited South Latoria community will soon be available for pre-sale and it’s promising to be just as desirable – if not more so – than earlier neighbourhoods in the area.

South Latoria will share many of the popular qualities of surrounding neighbourhoods, including a central location close to The Commons Retail Village, Meadow Park, the future Royal Bay elementary school and, of course, Royal Bay Beach.

Like the homes in earlier phases, homebuyers will find several design options including three or four bedroom models as well as opportunities to add a suite as a Mortgage Helper. Flexible layouts will be easily adapted to the needs of young couples, growing families and retirees alike. But you’ll also find unique features at South Latoria – including some stand-out qualities you won’t want to miss!

Greener homes mean healthier, safer communities for everyone

South Latoria is both the next step for the Royal Bay community and a reflection of Gablecrafts’ continued commitment as a Green Builder. The homes are designed with the future in mind, with modern technology that allows for greater energy efficiency and water conservation, while ensuring the best indoor air quality and reducing their impact on the environment.

All of the new South Latoria homes will be built solar-ready, allowing you to easily convert to a fully solar, sustainable home. Homeowners can also look forward to Energy Star-rated appliances and sophisticated, low-flow shower heads, faucets and toilets.

Have a say in design and make your home your own

Boasting beautiful, contemporary architecture and both of Gablecrafts’ popular lane and front-garage home styles, the homes are yours to style: register today so you can have a direct say in specific design elements and ensure your new home is curated to your personal preferences.

Get your first look at the new Colwood neighbourhood at the South Latoria Grand Opening, April 29 and 30 – register online here to receive your invitation closer to the big day and get the latest news on the project.

Find your dream home today

Can’t wait to move? Townhomes and single-family homes are available at The Coral and in the Meadows neighbourhood, but act fast – homes are limited and selling fast.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make the vibrant community of Royal Bay your family’s new home! Visit Gablecraft’s HomeStore at 394 Tradewinds Ave. or call Tanya Zakkour at 250-508-2270 or Brendan Wilkinson at 250-713-7770 to schedule a visit.

Learn more about Gablecraft Homes here, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

