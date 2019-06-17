Your ticket to owning Island real estate

There are two terrific Vancouver Island Grand Prizes in this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery – including this SookePoint yacht suite, where you can wake up to the Pacific Ocean every day.

For the first time ever, the Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering its biggest winner nine Grand Prizes to choose from – including two homes on Vancouver Island!

There’s the 3-bedroom yacht suite at SookePoint, where you can wake up to the Pacific Ocean every morning – with some of the most incredible views Canada has to offer. Choose to live here year-round, enjoy it as a gorgeous summer home, or rent it out for extra income.

“This is a property like no other, just an amazing property that offers beautiful sunsets, amazing moonlit nights, and views like nothing you will see anywhere,” said Joann Kief, spokesperson for SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort (via Sooke News Mirror). “Down there, at the base of the cliff, we have four orcas who swim through the narrow channel on a regular basis.

“Where else are you going to see that?”

Or there’s the Colwood Grand Prize home from Genco – enjoy jaw-dropping water views from this 3,580-square-foot, 5-bedroom hillside home with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Life will just keep getting better in one of the most up-and-coming neighbourhoods on the West Shore!

Head online to HeroesLottery.com to see more of these homes – including the photo galleries – or come and visit in-person. The SookePoint presentation centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Colwood showhome is open for select days in June (see website for hours and address).

The lottery is offering homes all across beautiful British Columbia, including South Surrey, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake, downtown Vancouver, the Okanagan (Lake Country and downtown Kelowna), and Vancouver Island (Colwood and SookePoint).

Or there’s everyone’s favourite choice – $2.1 million tax-free cash.

It’s a Win-Win: there are over 3,100 prizes up for grabs, worth a total of over $3.4 million. And if you don’t win, you’re still supporting an amazing cause!

Your Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising essential funds for specialized adult health services and research at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services for all British Columbians. With 50 per cent of surgical patients coming from outside Vancouver, and performing over 30,000 surgeries per year at VGH and UBC Hospital – this is truly BC’s hospital, and the Hometown Heroes Lottery is truly BC’s hospital lottery.

Ticket purchases also support programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, including the annual burn camp for young survivors.

Order your tickets at HeroesLottery.com. Get in by Thursday, June 27 for the $148,000 Early Bird Draw. And order before the Absolute Final Deadline on Thursday, July 11 for the Grand Prize Draw.