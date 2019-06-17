There are two terrific Vancouver Island Grand Prizes in this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery – including this SookePoint yacht suite, where you can wake up to the Pacific Ocean every day.

Your ticket to owning Island real estate

Choose 1 of 9 Grand Prizes – including homes in SookePoint and Colwood, or $2.1 million cash

For the first time ever, the Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering its biggest winner nine Grand Prizes to choose from – including two homes on Vancouver Island!

There’s the 3-bedroom yacht suite at SookePoint, where you can wake up to the Pacific Ocean every morning – with some of the most incredible views Canada has to offer. Choose to live here year-round, enjoy it as a gorgeous summer home, or rent it out for extra income.

“This is a property like no other, just an amazing property that offers beautiful sunsets, amazing moonlit nights, and views like nothing you will see anywhere,” said Joann Kief, spokesperson for SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort (via Sooke News Mirror). “Down there, at the base of the cliff, we have four orcas who swim through the narrow channel on a regular basis.

“Where else are you going to see that?”

Or there’s the Colwood Grand Prize home from Genco – enjoy jaw-dropping water views from this 3,580-square-foot, 5-bedroom hillside home with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Life will just keep getting better in one of the most up-and-coming neighbourhoods on the West Shore!

Head online to HeroesLottery.com to see more of these homes – including the photo galleries – or come and visit in-person. The SookePoint presentation centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Colwood showhome is open for select days in June (see website for hours and address).

The lottery is offering homes all across beautiful British Columbia, including South Surrey, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake, downtown Vancouver, the Okanagan (Lake Country and downtown Kelowna), and Vancouver Island (Colwood and SookePoint).

Or there’s everyone’s favourite choice – $2.1 million tax-free cash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zf6AZ58xA2k / Embed Code:

It’s a Win-Win: there are over 3,100 prizes up for grabs, worth a total of over $3.4 million. And if you don’t win, you’re still supporting an amazing cause!

Your Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising essential funds for specialized adult health services and research at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services for all British Columbians. With 50 per cent of surgical patients coming from outside Vancouver, and performing over 30,000 surgeries per year at VGH and UBC Hospital – this is truly BC’s hospital, and the Hometown Heroes Lottery is truly BC’s hospital lottery.

Ticket purchases also support programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, including the annual burn camp for young survivors.

Order your tickets at HeroesLottery.com. Get in by Thursday, June 27 for the $148,000 Early Bird Draw. And order before the Absolute Final Deadline on Thursday, July 11 for the Grand Prize Draw.

 

How would you like to live on the doorstep of downtown Vancouver, one of the world’s most exciting and beautiful cities? You could win this sub-penthouse condo at Main Street’s Central, perfect for those who love the vibrant city lifestyle, with sensational mountain and city views.

Previous story
See a fawn? Leave it alone!

Just Posted

Greater Victoria records drop in building permit values

Values are up for British Columbia and Canada thanks to Vancouver

Rules grounding high flight crews for 28 days likely to be challenged

Lawyer says policy could compromise charter rights and personal liberties

Oak Bay Sausagefest 2019 to buoy Sea Rescue program

Firefighters’ June 22 charity event will support marine responders

PHOTOS: Thousands raised for cancer at second annual Gala for Hope

Victoria Fire Department’s fundraiser a success ahead of Ride to Conquer Cancer

Crews respond to near drowning at Thetis Lake

Man taken to hospital after calls come in of drowning in progress

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Most Read