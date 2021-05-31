From this year’s 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase finalists, the winners will be announced at an awards show on June 10.

From this year’s 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase finalists, the winners will be announced at an awards show on June 10.

Youth Innovation Showcase finalists announced

Selected students to compete for two $5,000 prizes with winners announced June 10

The Science Fair Foundation BC is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase. This year’s finalists participated in interviews with industry judges on May 26 and 27 and winners will be announced at an awards show on June 10, 2021.

The Youth Innovation Showcase exists to help youth refine their innovative ideas and showcase their solutions to industry, academia and investors. Youth between the ages of 12 and 24 from all areas of BC and the Yukon are invited to take part in monthly virtual mentorship workshops, founder talks and site tours.

The Showcase brings together experts from different innovative industries. Over the course of the year, youth can refine their ideas, products and pitches and submit them as a part of the 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase for a chance to win one of three $5,000 awards!

The showcase is in its third year and this is the second year it has taken place virtually. The showcase has grown every year with 71 students submitting projects in 2021.

2021 Finalists are:

Age 12 to 15

Dianna Hu – Victoria, BC

INNOVATION: Self-watering Plant Pot (Agritech)

Ishan Leung – Surrey, BC

INNOVATION: Stuck In The Middle With You: Using Technology to Cross The Midline (Healthtech)

Keanu Chan – Cranbrook, BC

INNOVATION: NuDisc: A Novel Universal Internal Spinal Disk Design Concept (Lifesciences)

Nathan Yeung – Surrey, BC

INNOVATION: Hyperfocus: A New Kind of Timer (Healthtech)

Sathvik Vinnakota – Surrey, BC

INNOVATION: The Kangaroo Distance Pouch (Healthtech)

Age 16 to 19

Hayden Persad – Creston, BC

INNOVATION: Development of a Pathogen Barrier Device For Use in Hands-Only CPR (Healthtech)

Jessica Tang – Surrey, BC

INNOVATION: A Novel Deep Reinforcement Learning Controller for Indoor Farming (Agritech)

Kristina Garagan- Penticton, BC

INNOVATION: Frilled Explorer Drone (Space)

Taya Lee – Victoria, BC

INNOVATION: Recycling Oil from Contaminated Water using Azolla filiculoides to Create a Biodiesel Blend (Cleantech)

Timothy Cai – Surrey, BC

INNOVATION: Reusable, Biodegradable, Custom-Fit Masks (Healthtech)

