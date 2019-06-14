Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Avneet M. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Avneet M. of Surrey:

We all want to make a difference in the place we hold. Each one of us has a dream that we can do anything for to make it come true. Through Miss BC, I want to gain a recognizable platform to get more involved with our community and bring forth my simple idea of happy-living.

In this rush of time, where everything is easily available, happiness and fulfillment is something that has become rare. Inspired by this notion, I’ve finished writing a book that revolves around the idea of being true to you. It is titled ‘NAKED’. I believe all of us are capable of being internally happy if we be who we truly are.

We’re all unique. We’re all different pieces of the same puzzle and it is our mandate to remain unique. I’m just like you because I’m unlike anyone else! “Knowledge will get you from A to B, Imagination will take you everywhere.” This quote by Albert Einstein has always given me the courage to step out of the box and experience life deeply and fearlessly.

To vote for Avneet, click here

To visit Avneet’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aman M. from Abbotsford

Just Posted

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Victoria brain injury survivors share harrowing stories

Group says brain injury awareness, resources are lacking

Victoria elementary students show off video-game creations

Hundreds take part in Coding Quest Arcade

Famed Victoria NASCAR driver memorialized in book form

Billy Foster raced at Western Speedway and was the first Canadian to race in the Indianapolis 500

Digital enhancements big focus of $45,000 Victoria library donation

Ebooks and audibooks stock, new Esquimalt creative tech space to get cash boost

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Langford-Opoly game coming to West Shore Walmart this week

Game features local haunts like Darcy’s Pub, Hatley Castle and Luxton Fair

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Rick Mercer-led comedy team in for second Just for Laughs show at UVic

Comedy company will stage two shows Nov. 16 at Farquhar Auditorium

UVic pronounces three new Canada Research chairs

Three scientists at the University of Victoria will serve as Canada Research Chairs

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Government sends letter urging conservation to users in Vancouver Island’s Koksilah watershed

Water sustainability plan may be required

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into Vancouver Island home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read