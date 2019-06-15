Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Christina W. – Port Alberni

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Christina W. from Port Alberni Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online forreaderstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Christina W. of Port Alberni:

Being of service has always felt like my purpose but when a chronic disease derailed my life, I felt like everything was taken from me. As a young adult trying to navigate a society that places no value on those who are perpetually ill, I felt worthless.

What I gained, however, was an acute awareness of the plight of so many who are suffering invisibly with chronic diseases. By joining Mrs. BC, I hope to give a voice to the voiceless and to help foster awareness so that the conversation can move towards making the world more accessible and people more conscious and compassionate.

I’m not your typical competitor. I no longer have a career, I can’t plan my future, and though I look healthy, I’m far from it. Pain, fatigue, and a constant onslaught of symptoms from Central Sensitivity Syndrome have consumed my life but now feels like the time to redefine and pursue my purpose.

Chronic illness creates so much turmoil so I wrote this reminder in my pursuit of healing and peace: “Let your voice be a lullaby for your soul. Let it sing you into wellbeing. Let it soothe you into a state of peaceful existence.”

Check out the blog for my Miss BC journey here: christinawiebe.pech.ca

To vote for Christina, click here

To visit Christina’s Cops for Cancer page click here

