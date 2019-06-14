Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Jessica D. of Abbotsford

Jessica D. from Abbotsford Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year's event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley.

Submitted byJessica D. of Abbotsford:

Jessica grew up in the Philippines and moved to Canada 3 years ago. She started college, taking a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy. In the Philippines, she began joining pageants since she was in grade one, and won several. She also started to help donating and volunteering during her 2nd year in high school. Up to this date, whenever she goes back to her country (Philippines) she always manages to do a charitable acts like Christmas gift giving and giving food to native people. She also manages to visit an orphanage to give gifts. She likes helping people, because she was raised by her Grandma since her parents had to work abroad to support her and her brothers. She likes to spend her days off with her family. She also enjoys playing a bit of basketball with her brothers, and going to the gym after work. She also likes to do a lot of adventurous activities; sky diving is one of her goals this year. Enjoying rides in a carnival is just a sample of what she likes to do.

One of her talents is dancing, and when she was in high school she used to be a cheer dancer and part of a dance troupe. Jessica also dreams of being a pilot.

Jessica is a funny, friendly, family oriented, adventurous person.

