Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Laura L. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Laura L. of Vancouver photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Laura L. of Vancouver:

I entered this contest as a platform to inspire women of all ages. Mrs. BC empowers women and I share a way for women to achieve their ambitions and strike the balance between individual goals and family roles – a struggle that I know. I believe women can have the best of both worlds.

What is unique about me, “I can walk the talk.” I am human and I am a mother of three children. Since moving to a new continent and country 7 years ago I faced language, neighbourhood, health, parenting, marriage, and family challenges while fighting to remain loyal to myself as a mother but more uniquely as a person. I am not defined by society’s expectations but by higher ones I set for myself in all the roles I play.

I lead two businesses: Glamroar – a digital influencer network and La’Lewko – a proprietary lifestyle brand products and luxury resale where we donate partial sales to charities.

My favourite quote” Live!! Experience the world with love, kind eyes and opened mind.” – Laura Lewko

To vote for Laura, click here

To visit Laura’s Cops for Cancer page click here

