Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sophie C. of New Westminster

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Sophie C. from New Westminster:

A local musician from the historical city of New Westminster, with a passion for improving my community locally and globally. I believe that the Miss BC program will allow me to further grow as a young woman, meet likeminded and driven women, and give me the platform to express my opinion on important issues such as environmental conservation and children’s literacy in developing countries. Through this program I’ve already been able to start fundraising for important causes by hosting music shows at local venues with talented local artists. I believe that through this program I will be able to gain the confidence I need to become a positive role model for girls interested in joining the pageant in years to come.

To vote for Sophie, click here

To visit Sophie’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ikram A. of Surrey
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Tonya C. from Abbotsford

Just Posted

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Victoria brain injury survivors share harrowing stories

Group says brain injury awareness, resources are lacking

Victoria elementary students show off video-game creations

Hundreds take part in Coding Quest Arcade

Famed Victoria NASCAR driver memorialized in book form

Billy Foster raced at Western Speedway and was the first Canadian to race in the Indianapolis 500

Digital enhancements big focus of $45,000 Victoria library donation

Ebooks and audibooks stock, new Esquimalt creative tech space to get cash boost

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Langford-Opoly game coming to West Shore Walmart this week

Game features local haunts like Darcy’s Pub, Hatley Castle and Luxton Fair

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Rick Mercer-led comedy team in for second Just for Laughs show at UVic

Comedy company will stage two shows Nov. 16 at Farquhar Auditorium

UVic pronounces three new Canada Research chairs

Three scientists at the University of Victoria will serve as Canada Research Chairs

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Government sends letter urging conservation to users in Vancouver Island’s Koksilah watershed

Water sustainability plan may be required

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into Vancouver Island home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read