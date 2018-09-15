Ten mayoral candidates and 29 council candidates are the final numbers for the upcoming municipal election. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

40 people aim to be mayor or councillor in Victoria municipal election

The final list of candidates for the Oct. 20 election has been released

The final roster of electoral candidates for Victoria’s upcoming election has been released, and it’s going to be a busy time.

There are 10 people looking to take the City’s top job, including incumbent Mayor Lisa Helps, and 29 people interested in joining city council, of which eight will be elected.

Of interest, one of the earliest people to declare himself as a mayoral candidate, Sean Leitenberg, has switched instead to run for council. He was not available for comment at the time of writing.

During this election, nine school board trustees will also be elected for School District 61; there are 12 people vying for the spots.

There will be two non-binding questions on the election ballot, including whether three council candidate nominees should also be elected to the Capital Regional District Board,including Marg Gardiner, Ben Isitt and Jeremy Loveday.

The ballot will also feature a question regarding municipal amalgamation: “Are you in favour of spending up to $250,000 for establishing a Citizens’ Assembly to explore the costs, benefits, and disadvantages of the amalgamation between the District of Saanich and the City of Victoria?”

There are 10 mayoral candidates vying for one position:

There are 29 council candidates vying for eight positions:

Elections will happen on Oct. 20.

For more information you can head to victoria.ca/election

For continued coverage by Victoria News, head to vicnews.com/municipal-election

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich mayoral candidate says dispute between rival takes away from policy issues

Just Posted

Protest crowd marches through Saanich chanting ‘homes not hate’

Members of Regina Park tent city relocate to Carey Road

40 people aim to be mayor or councillor in Victoria municipal election

The final list of candidates for the Oct. 20 election has been released

Demand for private pot retail licenses appears to be a bust

As of August 30, LCRB has received 17 applications from Vancouver Island.

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Cook Street Village condo project to become rental building

21 of 47 units will be available at rental rates below market value

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Rifflandia, Terry Fox Run, Luxton Fair, Roller derby, Colwood Seaside Festival

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Advocate for B.C. victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Most Read