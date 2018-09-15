40 people aim to be mayor or councillor in Victoria municipal election

The final list of candidates for the Oct. 20 election has been released

Ten mayoral candidates and 29 council candidates are the final numbers for the upcoming municipal election. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

The final roster of electoral candidates for Victoria’s upcoming election has been released, and it’s going to be a busy time.

There are 10 people looking to take the City’s top job, including incumbent Mayor Lisa Helps, and 29 people interested in joining city council, of which eight will be elected.

Of interest, one of the earliest people to declare himself as a mayoral candidate, Sean Leitenberg, has switched instead to run for council. He was not available for comment at the time of writing.

During this election, nine school board trustees will also be elected for School District 61; there are 12 people vying for the spots.

There will be two non-binding questions on the election ballot, including whether three council candidate nominees should also be elected to the Capital Regional District Board,including Marg Gardiner, Ben Isitt and Jeremy Loveday.

The ballot will also feature a question regarding municipal amalgamation: “Are you in favour of spending up to $250,000 for establishing a Citizens’ Assembly to explore the costs, benefits, and disadvantages of the amalgamation between the District of Saanich and the City of Victoria?”

There are 10 mayoral candidates vying for one position:

There are 29 council candidates vying for eight positions:

Elections will happen on Oct. 20.

For more information you can head to victoria.ca/election

For continued coverage by Victoria News, head to vicnews.com/municipal-election

