An all-candidates public forum on housing, addressing issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria, will be held from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Oct.10 at the Atrium Building at 800 Yates St. (File photo)

All-candidates meeting on housing held at Atrium building

Forum to address issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria

Seventeen Victoria council candidates have confirmed they will attend a public forum on housing to address issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria.

Participating candidates will answer questions prepared in advance by event sponsors LandlordBC, Generation Squeeze, and Talk To Aryze. Question topics will include purpose-built rental housing, city zoning policies, demographics change, densification, and more.

The questions will not be provided in advance and responses will be timed. The forum is open to the public with questions from the audience at the end.

Marianne Alto, Darlene Archibald, Laurel Collins, Marg Gardiner, Riga Gordon, Ben Isitt, Jesse Jimenez, Anna King, Sean Leitenberg, Grace Lore, Jeremy Loveday, Pam Madoff, Sarah Potts, Andrew Reeve, Jordan Reichert, Charlayne Thorton-Joe, Geoff Young will be present for the event, moderated by Dr. Paul Kershaw, founder of Generation Squeeze.

The event will be held from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Oct.10 at the Atrium Building at 800 Yates St.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Saanich candidates address the issues

Just Posted

Victoria man among 3 charged after police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

All-candidates meeting on housing held at Atrium building

Forum to address issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria

Province urges drivers to ‘Shift Into Winter’

Transportation minister Claire Trevena warns drivers to have winter tires, reduce speeds in icy and snowy conditions

Sidney hosting world rowing coastal championships this weekend

More than 400 rowers from 24 countries will be taking part in the four-day event

West Shore RCMP battle stigma with ‘men cry too’

Cops encourage all sexual assault and domestic violence victims ahead of World Mental Health Day

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Most Read