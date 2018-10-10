All-candidates meeting on housing held at Atrium building

Forum to address issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria

An all-candidates public forum on housing, addressing issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria, will be held from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Oct.10 at the Atrium Building at 800 Yates St. (File photo)

Seventeen Victoria council candidates have confirmed they will attend a public forum on housing to address issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria.

Participating candidates will answer questions prepared in advance by event sponsors LandlordBC, Generation Squeeze, and Talk To Aryze. Question topics will include purpose-built rental housing, city zoning policies, demographics change, densification, and more.

The questions will not be provided in advance and responses will be timed. The forum is open to the public with questions from the audience at the end.

Marianne Alto, Darlene Archibald, Laurel Collins, Marg Gardiner, Riga Gordon, Ben Isitt, Jesse Jimenez, Anna King, Sean Leitenberg, Grace Lore, Jeremy Loveday, Pam Madoff, Sarah Potts, Andrew Reeve, Jordan Reichert, Charlayne Thorton-Joe, Geoff Young will be present for the event, moderated by Dr. Paul Kershaw, founder of Generation Squeeze.

The event will be held from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Oct.10 at the Atrium Building at 800 Yates St.