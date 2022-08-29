Anna Russell announces bid for Sooke council

She wants to represent those who want to protect community’s rural nature, small-town feel

Community activist Anna Russell hopes to earn a spot on Sooke district council this fall.

On Friday, Russell became the latest candidate to formally announce her campaign for the 2022 municipal election, set for Oct. 15.

“I’m running in Sooke because many residents who know my work have asked me to run and offered to support my campaign. I wouldn’t be running without that invitation from community members,” she said.

Russell, 52, is a policy analyst and former vice-chair of Sooke council’s climate action committee.

“There isn’t another place like Sooke. Let’s take good care of it,” said Russell.

“I’m running for council because we need someone to represent those who want to protect Sooke’s rural nature, small-town feel, and the green space, ocean views, and farmland we have left.”

Russell said council needs a stronger voice for affordable housing, including rental units.

“I believe we can achieve the housing we need without growing past what our infrastructure can support,” she said.

Russell said that by protecting the “things we all love” about Sooke, council could enhance and expand local businesses and build a local, caring economy.

”We can create new jobs in Sooke by both innovative economic development and by asking commuters how we could help ‘bring home’ their jobs.”

As vice-chair of the climate action committee, Russell was the principal architect of the “7% Solution,” a road map for Sooke to follow to meet its 2030 climate action goals. The 7% Solution was approved unanimously by council in July 2021.

Russell has a master’s degree in public administration. She worked for the federal government in Vancouver in policy research, program management and planning. She later managed a youth-serving non-profit and worked as a management consultant to various community-based organizations, including advising on financial processes and budgeting.

Russell is married and has two children.

To contact Russell, please go to voteannarussell.ca.

Other council candidates declared to run in Sooke include Trevor Paul, Jeff Bateman, Al Beddows, Tony St-Pierre, and Nick Dickinson-Wilde. Maja Tait is seeking a third term as mayor.

The nomination for candidates closes on Sept. 9.

