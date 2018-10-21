Lisa Helps at her election party headquarters after the polls closed in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Challengers topple incumbents in several South Island races

2018 civic election ushers in new faces across the CRD

Greater Victoria’s three most high-profile mayors were returned to office Saturday night, while change ruled the day in other parts of the Capital Region as incumbents fell.

Lisa Helps, Barb Desjardins and Stew Young continue to reign over Victoria, Esquimalt and Langford.

Speaking to media shortly after the polls closed, Helps said she believes Victorians will support the values they care about, including an inclusive community, sustainability on the planet and reconciliation with First Nations.

“I think that’s what the ballot question has come down to – do we want to move forward and continue making progress together or do we want to move backwards and undo the things that have been done? And I think what we’ll see tonight is a step forward and Victorians supporting that.”

Races expected to be close, in Oak Bay, Saanich, Colwood and Sidney, were handily won by mayors elect Kevin Murdoch, Fred Haynes, Rob Martin and Cliff McNeil-Smith, who each knocked off incumbents. Geoff Orr is the new mayor in North Saanich.

Voters in both Saanich and Victoria agreed to move ahead with exploring amalgamation of the two cities.

SAANICH: Haynes dumps Atwell

ESQUIMALT: Desjardins clinches another win

LANGFORD: New face on council

VIEW ROYAL: Screech joined by Kowalewich, Rogers, Mattson and Lemon

VICTORIA: Helps retains mayor’s seat

METCHOSIN: Ranns returns as mayor

COLWOOD: Gets a new mayor

CENTRAL SAANICH: Incumbents claim Central Saanich

NORTH SAANICH: Orr elected mayor

SIDNEY: McNeil-Smith ousts incumbent

SOOKE: Mayor Maya Tait sweeps back into office

