A humpback whale swims through Cape Lazo on Sept. 18. Photo by Peter Hamilton, Lifeforce Ocean Friends

Environmental all-candidates forum includes all running in the CRD

Issues addressed will include climate change, tanker traffic and resident killer whales

An all-candidates forum that will discuss environmental sustainability is at Royal Roads University Thursday night.

The forum features candidates from across the Capital Regional District and is topic-specific to the environment. Questions addressed will include the pipeline, tanker traffic, climate change and resident killer whales.

READ ALSO: Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Candidates that have confirmed attendance as of Tuesday are Ryan Moen, mayoral candidate in Victoria, Kevin Murdoch, mayoral candidate in Oak Bay, Robert Fraser, mayoral candidate in Langford and Rob Wickson, mayoral candidate in Saanich.

It will be moderated by faculty and students from RRU.

Candidates have been asked a two-question survey, and for those who answer, the responses will be posted online at www.sustainablesalishsea.ca.

The event takes place at RRU in the Learning and Innovation Centre, 4th floor, Thursday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream from the Sustainable Salish Sea Facebook page.

