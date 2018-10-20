There have been some long lineups as residents vote in the 2018 municipal election. (Arnold Lim)

Last chance to vote in 2018 municipal election

Polls close Saturday night at 8 p.m. for mayoral, councillor and school board

Thousands of Greater Victoria residents have already voted in the 2018 municipal election and if you’re one of those who has yet to cast a ballot, you still have some time.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and voting stations continue to see long lineups this afternoon in the various muncipalities across the region.

This year some municipalities chose to set up polling stations at local recreation centres, which officials say has led to increased turnout on elecetion day.

RELATED: Large voter turnout seen across Victoria

RELATED: Here’s where to vote in Greater Victoria

“Things are going extremely well, with good voter turnout,” said Angila Bains, Saanich’s chief election officer.

While there have been lineups at some sites, most notably at Pearkes Recreation Centre and Central Baptist Church, staff and volunteers at the polling stations report that the majority of people have been patient with the waits.

