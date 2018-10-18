Lisa Helps campaigners decided to adorn bikes with reminders to vote. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Lisa Helps campaigners target downtown Victoria bikes for election ads

Flyers were hung off of parked bikes in the downtown area

Some people like baskets on their bikes, while others like bells or tassels.

Whatever their personal preference, campaigners for incumbent mayor Lisa Helps took the liberty of adding another additional adornment: a small flyer looped around bike brake cords throughout downtown Victoria.

RELATED: Nine candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Victoria

The flyer tells people to “Vote YES for bike lanes” by voting for Lisa Helps.

Lisa Helps campaigners decided to adorn bikes with reminders to vote (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

While the act gained mixed responses, it will be one of the last campaigning acts any of the mayoral candidate will be able to pull off before Saturday’s municipal election.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Last day for advance voting in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Insurance Bureau of Canada says that’s because the perception of risk is greater on the Island

District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city

The notice is effective immediately

‘Leaning tower’ rental building proposed for downtown Victoria

The building would offer 93 residential units targeted at young professionals

Anxiety amongst voters on amalgamation referendum

Non-binding referendum asks Victoria and Saanich residents to endorse citizens’ assembly

Lisa Helps campaigners target downtown Victoria bikes for election ads

Flyers were hung off of parked bikes in the downtown area

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Most Read