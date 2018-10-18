Lisa Helps campaigners target downtown Victoria bikes for election ads

Flyers were hung off of parked bikes in the downtown area

Lisa Helps campaigners decided to adorn bikes with reminders to vote. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Some people like baskets on their bikes, while others like bells or tassels.

Whatever their personal preference, campaigners for incumbent mayor Lisa Helps took the liberty of adding another additional adornment: a small flyer looped around bike brake cords throughout downtown Victoria.

RELATED: Nine candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Victoria

The flyer tells people to “Vote YES for bike lanes” by voting for Lisa Helps.

Lisa Helps campaigners decided to adorn bikes with reminders to vote (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

While the act gained mixed responses, it will be one of the last campaigning acts any of the mayoral candidate will be able to pull off before Saturday’s municipal election.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook