Nomination packages available for 2018 civic election

Potential candidates must submit paperwork to their local city hall between Sept. 4 and 14th

Anyone planning to run in the upcoming 2018 civic election will need to get their paperwork in order as the official nomination process kicks off today.

Prospective candidates can pick up their nomination package in person at their local city hall, and will need to have it filled out and returned by Friday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Only eligible candidates who have filed their papers on time will be included on the Oct. 20 ballots for the civic election, and have the chance to shape policy in their community over the next four years.

General voting day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m for all municipalities in B.C.

In Victoria for example, voters will be electing:

  • 1 Mayor
  • 8 Councillors
  • 9 School Trustees (School District 61)

They will also be answering a non-binding ballot question on the potential amalgamation of Victoria and Saanich: “Are you in favour of spending up to $250,000 for establishing a Citizen’s Assembly to explore the costs, benefits, and disadvantages of the amalgamation between the District of Saanich and the City of Victoria?”

Readers can keep up to date with all our civic election coverage under the ‘Municipal Election’ tab on our website.

