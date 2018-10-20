Melissa (L) and Aurora Blue came to the Central Baptist Church so Melissa could vote. Wait times at between 15 minutes to an hour in some locations. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

LIVE BLOG: Full election results for Victoria

Nine people seek the mayor’s seat for the City of Victoria and 29 candidates hope for a seat on council

UPDATE:

Campaign workers, volunteers and supporters continue to wait as poll numbers roll out in Victoria.

At incumbent major Lisa Helps’ campaign party, people were in high spirits as spontaneous dancing broke out earlier in the evening.

Speaking to media shortly after the polls closed, Helps said she believes Victorians will support the values they care about, including an inclusive community, sustainability on the planet and reconciliation with First Nations.

“I think that’s what the ballot question has come down to – do we want to move forward and continue making progress together or do we want to move backwards and undo the things that have been done? And I think what we’ll see tonight is a step forward and Victorians supporting that.”

Across the city at Michael Geohegan’s campaign office, supporters were cautiously optimistic.

“I’ve run other campaigns but have to say this one was quite dynamic in terms of the challenges we faced with a new culture of attack ads and such, and finding more creative ways to reach out populous,” said Cynthia Carlsen, campaign manager for Michael Geoghegan.

“We wanted to run a positive campaign. We felt we needed to focus on the current issues at hand in Victoria and the shortcomings that needed to be addressed with and that was Mike’s focus.”

Original:

The civic election polls are now closed in Victoria.

Reporters Arnold Lim and Nicole Crescenzi are out across the community bringing you full live coverage on our website, Facebook and Twitter.

Nine people seek the mayor’s seat for the City of Victoria this election with 29 candidates running for the office of councillor.

The mayoral candidates are Saul Andersen, Michael Geoghegan, Stephen Hammond, Lisa Helps, David Johnston, Bruce McGuigan, Rymo (Ryan Moen), Alexander Schmid, Krzysztof (Chris) Zmuda. Rob Duncan withdrew from the race.

Those running for Victoria council include Gary Alberts, Marianne Alto-Bond, Stephen Andrew, Darlene Archibald, Laurel Collins, Sharmarke Dubow, Steve Filipovic, Marg Gardiner, Riga Godron, James Harasymow, Rose Henry, Ben Isitt, Jesse Jimenez, Randie Johal, Edison Kahakauwila, Anna King, Sean Leitenberg, Grace Lore, Jeremy Loveday,Pam Madoff, Delmar Martay, Sarah Potts, Andrew Reeve, Jordan Reichert, Ted Smith, Douglas Stewart, William Tate, Charlayne Thornton-Joe, Geoff Young.

We’ll have ongoing coverage and results as they become available.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Previous story
Mayoral results from across B.C.

