UPDATE: Barb Desjardins clinches another win, will serve fourth term as Esquimalt mayor

Three new councillors will join three veterans at Esquimalt Township council

Council candidates in Esquimalt await results after polls close on Oct. 20, 2019 (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

Update: Oct. 20, 9 p.m.

The polls are closed and results are in for the Township of Esquimalt who will see incumbent Mayor Barb Desjardins return to serve a fourth term, defeating her only opponent, John Roe.

With 4,143 ballots cast in Esquimalt, Desjardins received 2,919 to Roe’s 1,128.

Incumbent Tim Morrison received the most votes with 2,705 cast in his favour. Following him was newcomer Jacob Helliwell with 2,575 followed by Meagan Brame with 2,556; Lynda Hundleby with 2,518; newcomer Jane Vermeulen with 2,422; and first-timer Ken Armour with 2,176 votes.

“You’re stuck with me for another four years,” Coun. Meagan Brame joked as she exited the polling station trailed by her colleagues.

Vermeulen spent the day driving voters to the polls and said she was “very excited” and “overwhelmed” by the results, but pleased with who she will share the council table with.

“I think it’s going to be a very good functional council,” she said. “Definitely excited about that.”

Helliwell was anxious to get home and share the good news with family and friends, saying he was “just excited to make top six.”

“We had some absolutely fabulous candidates this year,” Helliwell said. “It’s a great result.”

Original:

The civic election polls are now closed.

A steady stream of voters made their way to the Esquimalt Recreation Centre, getting out to vote in the 2018 municipal election.

In Esquimalt, 10 candidates are vying for six spots on council while incumbent Barb Desjardins is challenged in the race for mayor by John Roe.

Those running for council include Ken Armour, Meagan Brame, Veronica Greer, Jacob Helliwell, Andrew Hrushowy, Lynda Hundleby, Tim Morrison, Chris Munkacsi, Stephane Vaudandaine, and Jane Vermeulen.

That’s it! Polls are closed 🚫 @SaxePointDC says thanks for exercising your civic duty ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YafPckCVI7 — Kristyn Anthony (@kristyn_anthony) October 21, 2018

Esquimalt residents Brittany Gamble and Jade Simms said they had a quick debrief on their voting strategy before heading in to cast their ballots – the first time both had voted in the Township.

“It’s not just a right that we have, but it’s a privilege,” Gamble said of voting, adding a vote in local politics has a more direct impact.

“There is a huge culture of voter apathy in North America,” said Simms, who felt casting his vote was a way of challenging that notion, leading by example.

Meet #Esquimalt voters Jade and Brittany who said they came to #GetOutTheVote to try and challenge voter apathy – “Voting isn’t just a right, it’s a privilege,” Brittany said #yyjvotes pic.twitter.com/weSV4CpVQR — Kristyn Anthony (@kristyn_anthony) October 21, 2018

It’s important to understand how municipal politics works, he said, because “eventually it’s going to be us on those ballots.”

“Your vote does matter,” Gamble stressed. “If you can see how democracy actually works on a smaller scale, hopefully it will inspire people to realize the larger scale does actually matter as well.”

For Kristy Vasseur, a receptionist at Esquimalt Rec Centre, who spent her lunch hour casting a ballot, voting was important because she’s made Esquimalt her home and wants to see it maintain its community feel.

“Voting is important in general,” Vasseur said. “You have no right to complain about anything if you don’t vote.”

