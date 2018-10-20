Polls are closed for SD 61 trustee voting

Twelve candidates vie for nine positions in Victoria

The polls have closed as voters choose nine trustees for the Greater Victoria School District.

We are waiting for School Trustee Election results to come in! Polling stations across the capital region closed at 8 p.m. Results will be available as they come in at @Civicinfo's website: https://t.co/TwOkKwq5Al #yyjelection — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) October 21, 2018

Those running for school trustee include Nicole Duncan, Aidan Elkin, Tom Ferris, Vincent Gornall, Angie Hentze, Elaine Leonard, Diane McNally, Ryan Painter, Rob Paynter, Zul Rajabali, Jordan Watters, and Ann Whiteaker.

Numbers are still rolling in and we’ll update once they become available.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter