Saanich Coun. Wergeland will not seek re-election

With the announcement that Coun. Leif Wergeland will not run for re-election, he’ll have more time volunteering and more time with Nancy, his wife and partner.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election to Saanich council,” Wergeland said on Wednesday.

Wergeland is joined by Coun. Dean Murdock in stepping away from municipal politics, choosing not to run in the coming 2018 general election.

“I have been honoured to have represented the residents of Saanich since 1996 and I am proud to have served on Saanich council 22 years, and the CRD 25 years.

“Now is the time for me to devote more time to local and international volunteer service as there are people here and around the globe who have needs that many of us take for granted. As one of the founders of the Compassionate Resource Warehouse I look forward to continuing to serve in this area and in any other volunteer opportunities that may arise.”

To date, council candidates for the 2018 general election are Kathleen Burton, Nathalie Chambers, Rebecca Mersereau, Ned Taylor, Zac De Vries and Teale Phelps-Bodnaroff. Incumbent Couns. seeking re-election are Karen Harper, Judy Brownoff, Vicki Sanders, Colin Plant, and Susan Brice. Mayor Richard Atwell and Coun. Fred Haynes have announced they will seek the mayoral seat.

