There are several opportunities to speak with mayoral and council candidates before the upcoming election. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Upcoming meetings held for Victoria residents to meet mayoral and council candidates

There are several discussions planned in the upcoming weeks before the municipal election

The upcoming municipal election offers a wide array of mayoral and council candidates that can make deciding who to vote for a bit difficult. Luckily, there are still several upcoming events to meet electoral candidates.

Those interested in meeting Victoria’s mayoral candidates can head to the Mayoral Candidate Talk, arranged by the Victoria Downtown Residents Association (VDRA), on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at the Victoria Events Centre.

Invited candidates will engage in a moderated presentation of their platforms. Organizers say that in order to stay on schedule and have time for more questions, only the “top foremost” candidates will be invited to participate. These include: Lisa Helps, Stephen Hammond, Bruce Mcguigan and Mike Geoghegan.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and will fun from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

READ MORE: 40 people aim to be mayor or councillor in Victoria municipal election

For those more interested in council candidates, there will be a discussion held at the Atrium, located at 800 Yates St. also on Oct. 10, organized by Rep Lab and sponsored by LandlordBC, Generation Squeeze and Talk To Aryze. Participating Victoria candidates will answer questions prepared by event sponsors, covering topics like purpose-built rental housing, city zoning policies, demographic changes, densification and more.

Candidates will not know questions in advance, and will have three minutes answer. Afterwards, time will be allotted for the public to ask questions.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The VDRA is also organizing a joint mayoral and council candidate discussion on Oct. 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1515 Douglas St., across from City Hall. Discussion topic zones will be set up to allow for attendees to circulate and have time to speak wit candidates on a variety of topics.

For more information, you can visit victoriadra.ca

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

