Victoria councillors Coleman, Lucas not running for re-election this fall

Coun. Margaret Lucas (left) and Coun. Chris Coleman have both announced that they will not be running for City Council again. File photo

A longtime city councillor and a one-termer are stepping down from Victoria council ahead of the upcoming municipal election.

Chris Coleman announced this week that he is not looking to serve a seventh term, while Margaret Lucas is ending her time at the table after just one four-year term.

“Over the past two decades, I have been honoured to serve under four different mayors and with six different councils as we addressed the often complex issues facing all Victorians,” Coleman said in a statement. “I have learned much from these leaders and offer profound thanks for all their guidance, their support and their camaraderie.”

In the past decade, he also served on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“This, I believe, has opened up opportunities for much greater engagement in building better, safer communities … for everyone,” he said.

ALSO READ: New Victoria mayoral candidate, three more council candidates step forward

Lucas, a downtown hotelier who was elected in 2014, called it an honour to serve constituents at the council table.

“I am proud to have brought the voice of business into City Hall, at the same time representing the broad desires of Victorians now, and also laying the groundwork for future generations,” she said in a statment.

ALSO READ: Slate of candidates to run for City council

During her time on council, Lucas helped overhaul the City’s Strategic Plan Grant process and supported business-led initiatives, affordable housing and the bike network.

“I appreciate the hard work that City staff do every day to keep our City safe, vibrant and livable,” she added. “My fellow colleagues on council welcomed me, and although we did not agree on everything, I certainly respect the time that they invest in our City.”

ALSO READ: Victoria millennial hops into city council race

Councillors Jeremy Loveday, Ben Isitt, Charlayne Thornton-Joe, Marianne Alto, Geoff Young and Pamela Madoff have all expressed their intention to run for council in the Oct. 20 election.

Other council candidates declared so far include Grace Lore, Laurel Collins, Sharmarke Dubow, Sarah Potts, Jordan Reichert, Anna King, Marg Gardiner, Gary Alberts, Andrew Reeve and Randie Johal.

For more on municipal election updates, head to vicnews.com/municipal-election.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter