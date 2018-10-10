Victoria mayoral candidate Rob Duncan throws in the towel

Victoria mayoral candidate Rob Duncan announced Wednesday he has left the race, endorsing fellow candidate Michael Geoghegan instead.
Duncan, a resident of Fernwood, was one of the first candidates to announce his bid for the mayor’s seat back in February, running a campaign dedicated to what he calls “Victoria’s housing crisis.”
In a statement, Duncan said Geoghegan’s housing platform is “remarkably similar” to his, namely what he feels has been a lack of policy in effectively addressing the growing issue of affordability.
“I’m confident Mike is a solid progressive candidate of the kind Victoria needs,” Duncan said.
Duncan said Geoghegan has agreed to adopt one of his “most important platform planks,” the creation of a municipal affordable childcare program for “working low-income single-parent families.”
Duncan added he was impressed by the positive campaign run by Geoghegan while other candidates have opted to run more negative races. “As a dedicated anti-poverty activist for the past couple of decades, my conscience tells me that Stephen Hammond just doesn’t have the best interests of the community as a whole at heart,” he said.
The municipal election is Oct. 20 and advance polling stations opened across the region Wednesday.
