Rob Duncan has dropped out of the mayoral race for the Victoria municipal election. (Submitted)

Victoria mayoral candidate Rob Duncan throws in the towel

Duncan endorses fellow candidate Michael Geoghegan because of ‘remarkably similar’ housing platforms

Victoria mayoral candidate Rob Duncan announced Wednesday he has left the race, endorsing fellow candidate Michael Geoghegan instead.

Duncan, a resident of Fernwood, was one of the first candidates to announce his bid for the mayor’s seat back in February, running a campaign dedicated to what he calls “Victoria’s housing crisis.”

In a statement, Duncan said Geoghegan’s housing platform is “remarkably similar” to his, namely what he feels has been a lack of policy in effectively addressing the growing issue of affordability.

“I’m confident Mike is a solid progressive candidate of the kind Victoria needs,” Duncan said.

Duncan said Geoghegan has agreed to adopt one of his “most important platform planks,” the creation of a municipal affordable childcare program for “working low-income single-parent families.”

Duncan added he was impressed by the positive campaign run by Geoghegan while other candidates have opted to run more negative races. “As a dedicated anti-poverty activist for the past couple of decades, my conscience tells me that Stephen Hammond just doesn’t have the best interests of the community as a whole at heart,” he said.

The municipal election is Oct. 20 and advance polling stations opened across the region Wednesday.

Most Read