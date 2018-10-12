Victoria mayoral candidates talk arts today

The ProArt Alliance of Greater Victoria has posted the results of their municipal candidate survey on their website as they prepare to host Victoria Mayoral Candidates at a public forum on Friday afternoon.

All 178 candidates in the Capital Region received a survey from the ProArt Alliance with questions designed to allow for broad opinions on the arts in the community as well as a specific question related to the CRD Arts Development Service. The survey can be found at proartalliance.wordpress.com/2018-proart-municipal-election-candidate-survey/

“The survey results show an across the board appreciation for arts and culture in Greater Victoria,” said Doug Jarvis, ProArt Alliance of Greater Victoria Administrator. “However, the responses also illustrate that there is a lot of work to do within the region to communicate the inherent value of access to multi-level funding for the growth potential of arts organizations in each of the municipalities that make up the CRD.”

Victoria mayoral candidates meet Friday, Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Pacific Opera Victoria’s Baumann Centre for a Candidates Forum on the Arts. The forum will be an opportunity for the candidates to share their views and address the issues facing the arts in the city and region. The forum will be moderated by Amanda Farrell-Low. The forum is open to the public and there will be an opportunity for arts-related questions from the floor.