What you need to know about voting in the Oct. 20 election in Esquimalt

Two advance voting opportunities available to elect nine councillors, nine school board trustees, one mayor

Two advance voting opportunities will be available in Esquimalt Oct. 10 and 17 at Municipal Hall, ahead of election day Oct. 20. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

When voters in Esquimalt head to the polls Oct. 20, they’ll chose from nine candidates to fill six council seats and two prospects for mayor.

Ken Armour, Veronica Greer, Jacob Helliwell, Andrew Hrushowy, Chris Munkacsi and Jane Vermeulen will all be on the ballot for a seat on council for the first time in the Township of just under 20,000 people.

Taking a shot at re-election are Meagan Brame, Lynda Hundleby and Tim Morrison. And, incumbent mayor Barb Desjardins faces just one opponent, John Roe, for the top seat she’s held since 2008.

Twelve candidates for nine School District 61 trustee positions will also be on the ballot. Nicole Duncan, Aidan Elkin, Vincent Gornall, Angie Hentze, Ryan Painter and Zul Rajabali will join incumbents Tom Ferris, Elaine Leonard, Diane McNally, Rob Paynter, Jordan Watters and Ann Whiteaker.

Just 30 per cent of eligible voters in Esquimalt cast a ballot in the 2014 municipal election, according to Civic Info B.C.

For the first time, the Township will use the Provincial Voters List to conduct the election; if you are registered as an elector, you will be on the list. To confirm this, you can contact Elections B.C. by phone at 1-800-661-8683 or online at Elections.BC.ca/register-to-vote/

Those still needing to register can do so at polling stations. In Esquimalt, there will be two advance voting opportunities on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 at Municipal Hall (1229 Esquimalt Rd.) from 8 am. until 8 p.m.

A special voting opportunity will be available for residents of Sunset Lodge on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon.

General voting day is Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser St.

