What’s important: Issues and reaction from residents during the 2018 municipal election

The presiding officer at the polling station in Langford checks to make sure voters are registered before they get into the voting area. (Lindsey Horsting/News staff)

Here is a look at voter reaction around the region and issues that are important to people of each municipality.

Among the issues voters were thinking about before heading to the polls in Oak Bay today were housing, secondary suites and the traffic that accompanies it.

Some people are concerned with how the municipality deals with the deer issues. the safety issues in regards to traffic.

Helen Northeast said she wanted to see more women on council. Up to the election, three women (Hazel Braithwaite, Michelle Kirby, Tara Ney) and three men (Kevin Murdoch, Eric Zhelka, Tom Croft) comprised the six Oak Bay councillors.

Voting gives Langford resident Sean Smith feels voting gives him the opportunity to effect change and that’s why he’s makes sure he casts his ballot every election.

Have you voted yet? Sean did! ☑️

Polls have been open for just over half an hour and there's been dozens of people in to vote at Ruth Kin Elementary.#yyj #yyjnews #bcpoli #yyjpoli pic.twitter.com/PUi4n2iUGM — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) October 20, 2018

An issue important to Victoria couple, Steve and Frances Dove, is density and replacing structures torn down with more units.

“I’m ok with increased density, but my concern is increased traffic,” Frances said.

There are continued waits at the Margaret Jenkins Elementary polling stations in Victoria that are an hour long. The machines that tabulate the votes appeared to be part of the reason for the holdup as there is only one machine.

The Doves, who waited over an hour to vote, saw the lineup as a positive.

“That tells me that people are engaged in the issues of the City and there are definitely opinions one way or another,” said Steve.

Although bike lanes are not an issue on the ballot, it is still a hot topic for voters at the Victoria polling station.

“We’re in favour of biked paths,” Frances said. “I still believe build it, and they will come.”

The Doves voted for people they felt addressed their concerns.

Many people Black Press interviewed in Victoria said they had done their research before voting, reading up on issues important to each official.

At Campus View Elementary, Saanich voters had some concerns. One man asked himself aloud if he needed to make selections for all available electoral positions.

Another woman was concerned about the listing of the electoral slate for various candidates on the ballot.

A 95-year-old woman said she’s not as vocal as she once was about issues, but she still feels it’s important to get out and vote.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com