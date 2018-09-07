Who’s running for Saanich mayor and council? Check here

Keep up to date on who’s running for Saanich mayor and council in 2018

Use this page to keep track of mayoral and council candidates in Saanich, and regional, for the upcoming Oct. 20 election.

So far 14 names have announced they will seek the eight possible Saanich council seats and three names have announced for the Saanich mayor seat.

Coun. Fred Haynes joins Rob Wickson in challenging Mayor Richard Atwell for the mayor’s office.

Local musician Trevor Barry is the latest to join the council race, with Cory Montgomery, Ian Jessop, Kathleen Burton, Nathalie Chambers, Rebecca Mersereau, Ned Taylor, Zac de Vries and Teale Phelps-Bondaroff in challenging incumbents Colin Plant, Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff and Karen Harper for a seat on council.

There will be at least four new councillors in Saanich as veteran Couns. Dean Murdock, Leif Wergeland and Vicki Sanders have announced they will not seek re-election, and Haynes is running for mayor instead.

For more information on the municipal election in Saanich to visit here.

Email reporter@saanichnews.com if you know of a candidate who intends to run who is not included in here.

