Women make up nearly 50 per cent of Greater Victoria councillors

Ten councils in Greater Victoria elected women for at least half of their seats

As the results rolled in on Oct. 20, there were 92 seats to be filled across Greater Victoria’s 13 councils. By the end of the night, women were elected to 40 of those seats.

Of the Capital Regional District’s 13 mayors, the three women elected — Lisa Helps, Barb Desjardins and Maja Tait — are all incumbents. Carol Hamilton also ran for re-election in Colwood but lost her seat to Rob Martin.

Of the 79 councillors elected, roughly 47 per cent were women, with women making up the majority on four councils. More than 50 per cent of the councillors in Saanich, Oak Bay, Metchosin and Highlands councils are women. Victoria, North Saanich, Sidney, Esquimalt, Sooke and Langford’s councils are represented equally by men and women. Central Saanich is the only municipality in Greater Victoria to have no women on council.

