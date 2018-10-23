Lisa Helps at her election party headquarters after the polls closed in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Women make up nearly 50 per cent of Greater Victoria councillors

Ten councils in Greater Victoria elected women for at least half of their seats

As the results rolled in on Oct. 20, there were 92 seats to be filled across Greater Victoria’s 13 councils. By the end of the night, women were elected to 40 of those seats.

Of the Capital Regional District’s 13 mayors, the three women elected — Lisa Helps, Barb Desjardins and Maja Tait — are all incumbents. Carol Hamilton also ran for re-election in Colwood but lost her seat to Rob Martin.

READ MORE: 2018 municipal election: Few surprises on Vancouver Island

Of the 79 councillors elected, roughly 47 per cent were women, with women making up the majority on four councils. More than 50 per cent of the councillors in Saanich, Oak Bay, Metchosin and Highlands councils are women. Victoria, North Saanich, Sidney, Esquimalt, Sooke and Langford’s councils are represented equally by men and women. Central Saanich is the only municipality in Greater Victoria to have no women on council.

READ MORE: Gery Lemon adds woman’s perspective to View Royal council

Women on Greater Victoria’s councils
Infogram

READ MORE: Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gery Lemon adds woman’s perspective to View Royal council

Just Posted

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

Robbery suspects who rammed Sooke police car still at large

Cube van found abandoned in East Sooke

Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

Duncan mountaintop war monument “desecrated” by 4x4s

Senior dismayed to find off-road vehicles parked with tires on cairn

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Local businesses that go above and beyond honoured at annual gala

Better Business Bureau of Vancouver Island Torch Awards go Nov. 2 at the Union Club

Most Read