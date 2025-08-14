Advanced polls draw an estimated 14,500 voters in Alberta byelection

Around 13 per cent of riding’s population voted early ahead of Aug. 18 byelection

On Aug. 13, Elections Canada announced that an estimated 14,500 electors voted in the Battle River–Crowfoot advanced polls.

The advanced polls ran from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11.

Elections Canada notes that the number of electors participating in the advanced polling is an estimate only, as not all polls have yet reported.

According to the Elections Canada website, the population of the riding is just over 110,000 people, showing that around 13 per cent of the population took part in the early vote.

Voting day for the byelection, which has seen a record number of candidates on the ballot, including Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, is on Aug. 18.

As of July 28, there were 214 names on the ballot, forcing Elections Canada to redesign the ballot for the byelection.

Electors in the electoral district who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, August 18, 2025. They can register at their polling station on election day.

To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including the list of accepted ID, is available online.

To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must live in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot from Monday, June 30, 2025, to Monday, Aug. 18.

The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot in the byelection has also passed.



Electors who have applied for a special ballot are responsible for returning their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day, Monday, Aug.18.



Electors voting by special ballot from inside the riding who have not yet mailed back their completed special ballot should return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until the close of polls on election day to do so.



Once an elector has applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote at their assigned polling station on election day. Electors who applied for a special ballot voting kit but have not yet received it should contact Elections Canada or visit the local Elections Canada office in Battle River–Crowfoot without delay.