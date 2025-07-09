Alberta minor hockey coach's golf course brawl goes viral

Nick Tarnasky was former NHL enforcer

WARNING: Video below contains violence and swearing

A Red Deer minor hockey coach and former NHL enforcer's golf course brawl has gone viral on social media.

A video posted to social media shows a violent confrontation between former NHLer Nick Tarnasky and another golfer at an area golf course on Friday afternoon.

The dispute appeared to have been triggered by the slow play of a group ahead of Tarnasky's. Words were exchanged and then a man challenges and then lunges at Tarnasky, who throws him into a nearby pond.

When the man climbs out, he goes at Tarnasky again, who punches him five times in the head, yelling "bang" as each punch lands.

Then Tarnasky, yells "enough" twice while he continues to try to end the confrontation. The man's friend also appears to try to get him to back off.

As the man's temper cools, he even appeared to put out his hand to shake hands.

"No need for handshakes. Get out of here," someone yells at him.

The other man then tries to put his club away in a bag on the wrong golf cart before he and the friend drive off.

A five-minute video of the faceoff has gone viral, with tens of millions of views and has appeared on tabloid websites as far afield as the New York Post and Britain's Daily Mail. Local police even fielded a call from TMZ, a tabloid-style TV show that usually focuses on celebrity gossip.

Tarnasky is head coach of Red Deer Minor Hockey's U17 AAA program.

Red Deer Minor Hockey general manager Jason Stephans addressed the incident in a statement.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media involving a coach with Red Deer Minor Hockey. At this time, given that we understand the matter is being reviewed by local policing authorities and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the alleged incident, we will have no further comments. ”

Red Deer RCMP spokesman Const. Cory Riggs said police received a call that a golfer had been instigating fights with other golfers, including Tarnasky, and opened a file. But at this point, no charges are being considered.

"It appears to be a consensual fight and no further is being taken," said Riggs. If further evidence emerges that might warrant charges the file can be reopened.

The man who appears in the video to have triggered the fight chose an experienced opponent.

Tarnasky, 40, was born in Rocky Mountain House played 14 pro hockey seasons, including 245 NHL games with Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers. Listed as six-foot-two and 230 pounds as a player, he racked up 297 minutes in penalties in his NHL career.