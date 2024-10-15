 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Canadian News

Canada’s inflation rate slows to its slowest pace in 5 years

Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
The Canadian Press
web1_20241013001020-20241010121052-44403a7b1669b08563a48d1d67d4260e62301d9d4159e80a5aa976d5530687df
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. Statistics Canada is expected to publish its latest reading for inflation today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline compared with last year.

The agency says its consumer price index for September was up 1.6 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of two per cent in August.

It was the slowest annual pace for inflation since February 2021.

Gasoline prices in September fell 10.7 per cent compared with a year earlier. Excluding gasoline, the annual pace of inflation was 2.2 per cent in September.

The inflation report is the last major piece of economic data before the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision next week.

The central bank, which has a target of two per cent for inflation, has cut its key interest rate three times so far this year to bring it to 4.25 per cent.

More Canadian News

Murder, extortion, coercion by India violate Canada’s sovereignty: Trudeau
Murder, extortion, coercion by India violate Canada’s sovereignty: Trudeau
Canada’s listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over
Canada’s listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over
B.C. among few exceptions as carbon rebates hit bank accounts across Canada
B.C. among few exceptions as carbon rebates hit bank accounts across Canada