(Canadian Press)

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore rail service to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba.

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in the spring of 2017.

Since then, goods and people have had to be flown in and prices for groceries and fuel have skyrocketed.

A consortium of northern communities reached a deal recently to take over the rail line and port from Denver-based Omnitrax.

The federal funding consists of $74 million to help with the ownership transfer and necessary repairs.

Another $43 million will subsidize operations of the rail line and port for the next 10 years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

Just Posted

Regina Park campers move to nearby park, plan next move

Camp Namegans in Saanich dispersed, packing continues on Friday

Saanich’s homeless camp ends, as residents plan rally Friday

A group of homeless individuals are planning their next move Friday morning… Continue reading

Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Victoria’s Mile-0 hosts run and Great Canadian Hair Do

Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is… Continue reading

Fever Feel psychs out new hometown of Victoria

Calgary-bred band plays Rifflandia for first time, debuts first self-titled LP

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Rifflandia, Terry Fox Run, Luxton Fair, Roller derby, Colwood Seaside Festival

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Memories abound as Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club turns 50

Open house celebration Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gorge clubhouse

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Most Read