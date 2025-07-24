Third B.C. man charged in Brampton, Ontario murder

Three Delta men charged with first-degree murder in May killing

A third Delta man has now been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 14 shooting death of a Brampton man in Mississauga.

In a news release from Peel Regional Police, it is alleged that around 11:49 a.m. on May 14, the victim, Harjeet Dhadda, 51, was approached "by the suspect and shot multiple times while in a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga." The suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which was found shortly after.

Dhadda died from his injuries in the hospital.

Aman Aman, 21, and Digvijay Digvijay, 21, were arrested on May 28 with the help of the Delta Police Department, Abbotsford Police, Surrey Police and the RCMP. A third suspect, Shaheel, 22, was arrested in Surrey on July 15 with the help of the Delta Police and the RCMP, Peel Regional Police. All three accused have been charged with first-degree murder and transported to Ontario to face the charges.

Peel Regional Police confirmed the suspects' names to Black Press Media.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, Peel Regional Police, said in a news release, “This has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family and our community. This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are. We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody.”

Aman and Digvijay appeared in Surrey provincial court before being transferred to Ontario. The two accused had a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on June 1.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police said, “This arrest is a testament to the unwavering perseverance and diligence of our homicide investigators. The strong collaboration with policing partners allows this family to take the next step toward justice for the loss of their loved one. Despite the suspects’ efforts to evade capture, our teams remained focused and relentless. This outcome sends a clear message — no matter how far you run, our teams will find you."

Anyone with information about this incident, including those who may have been in the area and have video footage, are asked to contact Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.