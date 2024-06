Residents in northern central Alberta are being warned to brace for a possible tornado amid severe thunderstorms in the region. The tornado warning was announced at 4:52 p.m.

The tornado warning was announced at 4:52 p.m. MST by Environment Canada, impacting the areas of Fort Saskatchewan and Northern Strathcona County.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," the warning reads.

Those in the area are being urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

More to come.