B.C. reflects on 2024 wildfire season, talks climate preparedness efforts

Lightning caused more than half of the 1,688 wildfires that burned 1.08 million hectares in B.C.

Smoke from out of control wildfires in Williams Lake, B.C., are shown in this Sunday, July 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - BC Wildfire Service

In 2024, the BC Wildfire Service collaborated with communities across the province to address wildfires and enhance climate resiliency.

Between April 1 and the end of 2024, 1,688 wildfires burned approximately 1.08 million hectares across B.C. Lightning was the primary cause, responsible for more than 70 per cent, while human activity accounted for nearly 30 per cent.

The wildfire season prompted 51 evacuation orders, affecting more than 4,100 properties, and 112 evacuation alerts, impacting more than 11,600 properties.

"People's lives are increasingly being impacted by the effects of climate change and we must be proactive in how we prepare for climate-driven emergencies," said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Our first priority is to ensure that people and communities have the tools and resources they need to stay safe during emergencies."

Efforts in 2024 included upgrades to firefighting equipment and infrastructure, providing crews with expanded tools such as pumps, safety gear, and medical supplies.

The BC Wildfire Service also partnered with Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops to establish a wildfire training and education centre, the first of its kind in North America. The program offers career development pathways, from field skills to diploma and degree programs in wildfire and emergency management.

Additional initiatives for this year included the use of predictive software to forecast wildfire behaviour using real-time field data, the implementation of night-vision imaging systems to support firefighting efforts, and the redevelopment of the BC Wildfire mobile and web application to enhance public preparedness and access to information.

