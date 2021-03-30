A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive from U.S. today

Provinces are acting on a committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots

The federal government is expecting around 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States today.

The vaccines are expected to arrive by truck and represent the first to come from south of the border.

Provincial governments decide on their own how to use a vaccine, but Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief medical officer of health, says all provinces and territories have agreed to suspend the use of the vaccine for those under 55, pending the results of further study.

The province’s are acting on an advisory committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, says the risk of developing a serious problem after being immunized is “very, very low.”

She says people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine should look for symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, sudden onset of severe or persistent headache or blurred vision and skin bruising elsewhere than the site of vaccination, developing four to 20 days after getting the shot.

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Witness describes seeing George Floyd ‘slowly fade away’
Next story
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Just Posted

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria hotel pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

A Twitter user sparked a conversation about potential future uses for James Houlihan Park in Saanich after noting that the large, empty field is underused. (@QuenchWines/Twitter)
Residents, councillors dig into potential uses for empty park in Saanich

James Houlihan Park a 1.9-hectare open field with paved walking path

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
Oak Bay home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts scam with a phone call

A board member of the association representing Saanichton Village says the association welcomes plans for a permanent hitching post for horse carriages in the area. (Black Press Media File)
Saanichton Village Association supports hitching post proposal in Central Saanich

Council tasked staff to look into finding location

Passengers in rows 15 to 20 aboard Air Canada Jazz flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria March 26 were potentially exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
New flight exposure reported from Vancouver to Victoria

YYJ has seen the lowest number of monthly flight exposures since September

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
Police probe morning fires at two Masonic lodges in North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

Three suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint after the driver of a Honda Accord drove the car toward RCMP officers in an attempt to flee arrest Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Three suspects arrested at gunpoint, drugs seized in ‘volatile’ incident in Nanaimo

Suspects face multiple charges after incident on logging road Saturday morning

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

A tree that was blown over on Sunday, March 28, at approximately 9 p.m. at the Riverbend RV Resort. Resort staff confirmed there were no injuries. (Submitted photo by Jennifer Jackson)
Howling winds topple tree, crushing motor home and vehicle in Parksville

No injuries reported by RV resort staff as March’s heaviest winds keep BC Hydro hopping on the Island

Most Read