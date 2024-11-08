 Skip to content
1 charged for importing, exporting controlled substances: B.C. RCMP

4 others are also charged with keeping a gaming or betting house
Black Press Media Staff
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

After a three-year investigation, one person is charged with importing and exporting a controlled substance, as well as one charge of keeping a gaming or betting house. 

Richmond RCMP said Friday (Nov. 8) that Jack Xiao Dong Qin is facing one charge of importing or exporting a controlled substance, and another charge of keeping a gaming or betting house. Four others – Kuo Li Wong, Michael Yee, Thi Cam Nguyen and Jin Zhang – are also charged with keeping a gaming or betting house.

The three-year investigation began in April 2021. 

Police did not say what the controlled substance was and where it was being imported from or exported to. 

