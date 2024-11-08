1 charged for importing, exporting controlled substances: B.C. RCMP

4 others are also charged with keeping a gaming or betting house

After a three-year investigation, one person is charged with importing and exporting a controlled substance, as well as one charge of keeping a gaming or betting house.

Richmond RCMP said Friday (Nov. 8) that Jack Xiao Dong Qin is facing one charge of importing or exporting a controlled substance, and another charge of keeping a gaming or betting house. Four others – Kuo Li Wong, Michael Yee, Thi Cam Nguyen and Jin Zhang – are also charged with keeping a gaming or betting house.

The three-year investigation began in April 2021.

Police did not say what the controlled substance was and where it was being imported from or exported to.