1 child dead, another airlifted to hospital after North Vancouver boat crash

Police say alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the collision

One child was killed and another was airlifted to hospital after a boating crash in North Vancouver on Saturday (June 7).

1 / 1 One child was killed and another was airlifted to hospital after a boating crash in North Vancouver on Saturday (June 7). Advertisement

One person is in custody after a boating crash in North Vancouver that left one child dead while another had to be airlifted to hospital.

North Vancouver RCMP say that around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 7) police received multiple reports of a serious collision between a speed boat and two children on an inflatable tube being pulled by another boat, according to a release from Mounties Sunday. Police said it was alleged that a speed boat travelling off the waters of Cates Park hit the two children on the inflatable tube.

First responders at the scene provided life-saving measures to both children, but one was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The operator of the boat that is alleged to have hit the inflatable tube was in custody Sunday afternoon as police continued their investigation, RCMP said.

“Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the collision, and as the investigation continues, officers will work to uncover all available evidence pointing to the cause of this collision," North Vancouver RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Mansoor Sahak said.

While police received multiple calls from witnesses, RCMP said there may be more out there. North Vancouver RCMP is asking anyone who was on the water, witnessed the incident or may have recorded the incident on the cellphone to call the detachment at 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-11599.