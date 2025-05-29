 Skip to content
UPDATE: Child, 4, dead and 2 women in hospital after Horseshoe Bay bus crash

Police asking people to avoid the area, investigation underway
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
250528-bpd-westvanpolice-fatal-crash
West Vancouver police say one person is dead and another injured after a crash with a bus near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal Wednesday evening, May 28, 2025. (West Vancouver Police Department/X)

A four-year-old boy is dead and two women are in hospital after a crash near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 28), West Vancouver police received reports of a serious incident involving two pedestrians and a TransLink bus at the ferry terminal, according to a social media post from police. One person was killed while a second had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police are asking the public and media to stay away from the area.

An investigation into the crash is now underway. 

More to come.

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
