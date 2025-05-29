UPDATE: Child, 4, dead and 2 women in hospital after Horseshoe Bay bus crash

Police asking people to avoid the area, investigation underway

A four-year-old boy is dead and two women are in hospital after a crash near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 28), West Vancouver police received reports of a serious incident involving two pedestrians and a TransLink bus at the ferry terminal, according to a social media post from police. One person was killed while a second had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police are asking the public and media to stay away from the area.

An investigation into the crash is now underway.

More to come.