1 dead, 2 in intensive care following highway crash east of Sicamous

A 19-year-old passenger of the pickup truck died on scene
Brittany Webster
One person is dead and two others remain in intensive care after a semi collided with a pickup truck on Highway 1 east of Sicamous on Feb. 15, 2025. Christopher Snow/Facebook

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out by RCMP as factors in a fatal crash on the Trans Canada Highway Feb. 14. 

Sicamous RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway in Craigellachie around 4:30 p.m. where a semi had collided with a pickup truck.

A 19-year-old passenger of the pickup truck died on scene. The other two passengers, both 18, sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital where they remain in intensive care. The 18-year-old driver was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

An investigation of the scene found that the driver of the pickup had attempted to make a left turn in front of the semi when the collision happened. RCMP reported that the semi truck driver did not have time to attempt to avoid the crash. Road conditions at the time were reported as bare pavement and good visibility. 

The semi truck had been carrying cattle at the time of the crash. Several cows had to be euthanized after the truck's trailer tipped on its side as a result of the crash. 

The highway was closed in both directions for about six hours.

Brittany Webster

