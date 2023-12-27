1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Boxing Day crash west of Golden

The fatal collision took place on Highway 1 near Glacier National Park

One person is dead and two are seriously injured following a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Glacier National Park Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The Golden-Field RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service responded to the fatal collision near the east gate of the park around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Golden police say according to witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, a car heading eastbound on Highway 1 lost control and spun out into oncoming traffic, colliding with a pickup truck heading westbound.

The sole occupant of the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. Both occupants of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and one was airlifted to a larger area hospital.

Police did not release the identities of the deceased and injured out of respect for their families.

Highway 1 was closed for about four hours, reopening completely just after 3 p.m.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family members of those involved in this tragic incident,” said Const. Kat Robinson, media relations officer for the Golden-Field RCMP. “This is particularly difficult around the holidays, and our hearts go out to you.

“Thank you to our partners with BC Ambulance Service, the Golden Fire Department, Parks Canada, and Ben’s Towing for their continued professional service at scenes. Collisions are never easy, but they go a lot more smoothly with good teamwork.”

